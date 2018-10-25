SPRINGDALE, Md. -- The search continues for a suspect who shot and killed a 21-year-old from Bowie late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened Tuesday just before 9 p.m. in the 9000 block of Quiet Glen Court in Springdale, Md. Police identified the victim as 21-year-old Dabeyon Byrd of Alconbury Drive.

They found him suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prince George's County police are working to try and identify the person who shot and killed the man. They do not believe this was a random shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text, “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgpolice.org and submit a tip online.

