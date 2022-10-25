Washington Commanders makes dream come true for DC Black business

The Museum DC is the first local Black business to design guest services wear for an NFL franchise

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders is partnering with The Museum DC, a local Black-owned boutique that transforms fashion into art by allowing the boundless curation of pop culture through design

LeGreg Harrison and Moe Hill founded The Museum in 2015 first with online sales. A year later, they open up their own store on Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast D.C.

"We wanted to make sure a piece of Washington, D.C. history stays here," said The Museum co-founder LeGreg Harrison.

The partnership started on Oct. 9, in hopes to build community and enhance the streetwear fashion culture of the District and the surrounding region.

"It's been a dream to do a collaboration," said Harrison.

Part of the collaboration was for The Museum DC to design polo shirts for the guest services staff of the Commanders to sport, making this the first local Black business to design guest services wear for an NFL franchise.

"It was surreal. I almost cried," said Harrison. "I knew the city would be proud. We wanted the 1,500 to 2,000 employees at FedEx field to feel great wearing the product and looking fly while doing it."

Many star athletes like Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry have worn the Museum's gear. Even NBA star and Prince George's County native, Kevin Durant, requested one of the brand's letterman jackets.

Partnering with The Museum DC is a way the Washington Commanders are giving back to the community. For LeGreg Harrison, he takes the partnership and pays it forward. The Museum doesn't have any prices on their products.

"There may be a single mom, who has five kids, that can't afford to get all of our kids to get all our products. It's up to our discretion on what we want to sell it to her for. It's our way of giving back to the community."

The Museum DC and the Commanders also collaborate on projects like RARE AIR (Artist in Residence). RARE is an art activation that highlights local artists, community stakeholders, entrepreneurs and individuals who add value to the creative economy and cultural community footprint through Art and Fashion. Also, hand-designed helmets. The Commanders in partnership with The Museum came together to commission more than 30 local artists to tap into their creative genius and design custom helmets as a part of this inaugural Artist in Residence initiative. The Museum chose a wide range of creatives from all walks of life to design Helmets that represented them as well as their community.

The Museum DC brand is a limited release. You can find it exclusively sold at the Fanatics store at FedEx Field and on the NFL.com website.