WASHINGTON D.C., DC — He had news swag. His confident delivery and calming presence made Jim Vance a legend in D.C. news.

Now, aspiring journalists, who never met or even watched him on television, will be walking in his footsteps.

Thursday, family and friends celebrated the grand opening of the new Jim Vance Media Center at Archbishop Carroll High School in DC.

"It’s times like these when there is difficult news to cover that I really miss him,” his long-time co-anchor Doreen Gentzler said.

"The Jim Vance scholars will study under the shadow of a mural that sums up Vance’s journalistic journey in tiny little brush strokes," his widow Kathleen Vance said. "And they’ll know, like Vance, no matter where you started, they can finish at the top."

The scholars know they are walking in the path Vance laid out for them. From his mural on the wall, to his many pictures, even his trophy chest, the school’s media center is furnished with hope, excellence and expectation.

"It’s a heavy torch to uphold," Ijeome Okere said. "But I believe as a group and as a community and under the leadership of Dr. (Cherie) Ward I believe we can do that."

Each year, the center will accept 20 new freshmen and offer four-year, full-tuition scholarships.

"I know that dad would be so very honored to know his legacy continues through you," his daughter said to the crowd of eager-eyed students.

