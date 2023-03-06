High schoolers in Arlington publish book of poems

The book includes the words of 38 Arlington youth and responds to "a world struck by pandemic tragedy, inequality, and mental health crisis."

ARLINGTON, Va. — Hear what resilience means to high school students in Arlington with the publication of a new book of poems.

An event to celebrate the launch of the new youth poetry anthology "Words for the World" was held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Arlington Library.

All summer long, the editors and poets of the new book will conduct a series of readings across Arlington County.

The book includes the writings of 38 students who are responding to "a world struck by pandemic tragedy, inequality, and mental health crisis."

The book was initiated and edited by poet laureate Holly Karapetkova, and made possible by students after a year-long process that included workshops by Karapetkova in all of Arlington’s public high schools.

“These poems are moving and powerful. Prepare to be wowed,” said Artistic Director for the Writer’s Center, Zack Powers.

Dan Brady, Literary Specialist for Arlington County, said, “What a showcase of young talent! The poems in Words for the World speak to our particular moment with fresh voices.”

The project was created with support from the Mellon Foundation through the Academy of American Poets Poets Laureate Fellowship, and in partnership with Day Eight and Arlington County Arts.