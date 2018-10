ARLINGTON, Va. -- A man died from his injuries after he was assaulted overnight in the Arlington area.

The incident happened at 13th St. S at George Mason Dr., Arlington police said.

According to the information gathered from the investigation, the male victim was assaulted. He was then taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing, however police said a suspect is in custody.

© 2018 WUSA