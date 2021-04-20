After almost 24 years, say 'goodbye' to Gate 35X at Reagan National Airport. Here's why it's leaving

The new terminal at DCA is open and Gate 35X is gone forever.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Some may call it America’s most hated terminal but starting Tuesday, Gate 35X will be no more. We’ve seen decades of construction and frustration for millions of travelers flying in and out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and for drivers who have to travel near or around the airport.

The new terminal has been 24 years and hundreds of millions of dollars in the making. Through the years, some passengers flying in and out have had to endure the nightmare that was Gate 35X. Thinking about the strife it caused passengers almost make it sound like a horror movie, but there’s a happy ending in the final scene of Gate 35X.

“Buses will be, they will go away,” Radney Robertson said.

If you’ve ever heard airport travelers complain, Gate 35X was undoubtedly included in the conversation. The repulsiveness of this gate has marred the airport for years.

“Now when they fly with American [Airlines] in and out of D.C., they'll fly in and out of this beautiful new terminal that we built,” Robertson added.

To say goodbye to the dreaded terminal, there was a special sendoff from the crews inside and outside as the final plane took off from there.

“The new terminal replacing Gate 35X will open today [Tuesday]," Robertson said.

As passengers arrive, they’ll walk from the plane to a much-needed upgraded full terminal.

"When they get on and off an airplane, they expect to come to a jet bridge that meets the aircraft, not have to walk in the elements, to walk into a nice facility, to be able to have amenities, food, coffee, things of that nature. It ultimately normalizes the product for our customers,” he said.

The last flight to ever leave Gate 35X deserves a special sendoff! Thanks for your patience and the memories. We'll see you in the new concourse!



https://t.co/OHyAf6dh0W — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) April 20, 2021

It’s been a long-time coming for the airport named after our 40th president. Gate 35X was one gate— that functioned as 14 gates. Passengers inbound and outbound were all funneled to one cramped area, waiting on buses, no matter the elements outside.

“It was the best we had to operate our mini flights in and out of Reagan,” Robertson said.

Freddie Loudon, the Director of Stations said this addition will not only improve the quality for passengers, but also for those who spend the most time at DCA.

“The other customers we serve, our employees, they'll have a much better experience, so everybody wins with this,” he said.