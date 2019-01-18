WASHINGTON — A hate crime investigation is underway after the discovery of anti-Semitic graffiti at two northeast D.C. businesses early Friday morning.

According to Metropolitan Police, the hateful messages were found around 3 a.m. at two auto shops in the 1000 and 900 blocks of Brentwood Road. The words "I WANT JEXIT!", were found scrawled in front of Shalom Tire and Auto repair by WUSA9 reporter Mikea Turner at one of the scenes.

MPD officials are checking the area for surveillance cameras, but do not have a description of possible suspects at this time.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area to contact MPD at 202-727-9099.