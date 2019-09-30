WASHINGTON — When news spread of 12-year-old Amari Allen's horrifying experience with three six-grade bullies on the playground of the private Immanuel Christian School, reactions were swift.

Allen said she was at recess when three of her classmates pinned her down, covered her mouth, and cut some of her locs off last Monday. She said she waited days to tell her family about the incident because she was afraid of retaliation, but that talking about the incident "lifted a weight off her shoulders."

"You should talk about it with someone because if you do, you'll feel like more people are on your side," Allen said as she and her family joined our Mikea Turner on Sunday morning's show to talk about bullying and the investigation.

But beyond the outrage, there has also been an outpouring of support for Amari from all across the country. Four women in particular -- Tish Perkins, Amanda Alexander, Jessica Harris, and Natasha Banks -- drove from Richmond, Virginia Sunday morning to surprise Amari with gifts and words of encouragement in person.

"We wanted to come here today to let you know we love you, we see you, we stand with you and we are here to protect and preserve your black girl magic," Perkins said.

Gifts like a lotus flower and personal portrait were given to Amari on Sunday, encouraging her to embrace her individuality.

"We have a lotus flower because a lotus flower grows from deep and dark conditions but it grows beautifully," Harris said. "It's strong and beautiful, just like you."

"You are powerful, you are brave, and you are loved," said Harris.

March For Our Lives speaker, Naomi Wadler, who is the same age as Amari, said she was excited to talk to Amari about how it feels to grow up in society as a black girl and how they can relate to one another.

"I know what it's like to have a lot of struggles with my hair," said Wadler. "People would always be touching it and insulting it and that really bothered me."

Wadler said the teasing led her to cut her hair off, something she really regrets and hopes Amari won't do.

"I realized now that it's gone that I loved it so much and it was a part of who I am and it's so beautiful," Wadler said.

The school has yet to contact Amari's family to let them know what actions will be taken as a result of the incident, and are directing all calls to the Fairfax County Police as they investigate.

But Amari's family says the incident has sparked an important conversation on speaking up and bullying.

"It doesn't matter for gender or race, if you are being bullied, please come out and speak and if you're the bully, STOP." Amari’s Uncle Deon said, sporting a handmade #JusticeForAmari T-shirt.

Her grandmother, Cynthia Allen, is still waiting to hear the specifics from the school in regards to discipline. She says she wants people to know they aren't alone and hopes Amari's story will encourage others to speak up.

"We want it to be made known that we're not settling for this," Allen said. "We want justice to be served."

"It makes me feel really happy that I have all of these people who are supporting me right now," Amari said.

Amari has a message for kids who might be facing their own kind of bullying: talk about it.

"Whenever I talk about something, it feels like a weight comes off my shoulder," she said. "If you don't, it is building up and whatever comes in must come out at some point...if you do it in parts and talk about it before it builds up, it's a little bit easier."