ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- A man is dead after he was struck and killed by a car early Thursday morning in the Alexandria area.

The crash involving a pedestrian happened just before 6 a.m. on Beulah Street at Kingstowne Commons Drive in the Kingstowne area of Alexandria.

Police said the driver in the incident stayed at the scene of the crash. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The pedestrian has not be identified.

