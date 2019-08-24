WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting in Southeast D.C. that left both an adult and a child injured.

According to police, the shooting happened Saturday morning in the 300 block of Park Place, Southeast.

An adult and child said they were walking toward MLK from the 300 block of Parkland Place when they heard sounds gunshots from unknown location.

The adult ran toward MLK where he collapsed in the 500 Block of Parkland Place. The adult had a gunshot wound to his bicep. The child ran into the back alley where he collapsed in the 500 Block of Raleigh Place, police said, and had two gunshot wounds to his thigh.

Both suffered non life-threatening injures but are expected to be OK, police said.

Police said there are no suspects at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

