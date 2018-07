GERMANTOWN, Md. -- Two people were struck and killed by a CSX train in Germantown Wednesday night.

The victims were struck in the area of Waring Station Road and Peach Crest Drive around 8:30 p.m.

No further information was available.

MCP conducting death investigation. 2 pedestrians struck by CSX train in area of Waring Station Rd and Peach Crest Dr, Germantown. Both pedestrians succumbed to injuries. Call received at approx. 8:28 p.m. We will update as information is confirmed. — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) July 19, 2018

Update - Germantown, CSX train traffic shut down, rescue crews have located & evaluated 2 patients, both likely succumbed to injuries, PD on scene https://t.co/UwpwBcgxHh — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 19, 2018

