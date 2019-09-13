WASHINGTON — Two men have been shot in Southeast, police said.

According to D.C. police, officers were called to the 700 block of Brandywine Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting. When they got there, they found two men shot.

Both victims are adult males. Police said one of the victims was unconscious and breathing at the time of police's arrival. The other victim was conscious and breathing.

Both victims were transported to the hospital.

Earlier Thursday morning, a man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Arlington, Virginia.

Around 12:50 a.m., police were called to the 3100 block of Columbia Pike for a shooting. When they arrived, a man was taken to a local hospital, but he is expected to be OK. The victim hasn't been identified.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived. Columbia Pike was closed for a short time Thursday, but it has reopened.

