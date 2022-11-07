Loudoun County Public Schools seeks to halt attorney general investigation in court

Loudoun County Public Schools is heading to court in a showdown with Virginia's top prosecutor over its handling of two sexual assaults in 2021.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Loudoun County Public Schools headed to court Monday in a showdown with Virginia's top prosecutor over the school district's handling of sexual assault cases in 2021.

The injunction hearing began at 10 a.m. with attorneys for LCPS seeking to halt the state's grand jury investigation. Jason Miyares' office filed a motion to keep the hearing private and closed to the public.

The investigation concerns LCPS' handling of two sexual assault cases in 2021. Many parents criticized school officials for not informing the public of the two sexual assaults that occurred at two of its high schools in a timely manner.

The groups became particularly incensed when they learned the offending student, an unidentified 15-year-old boy, was transferred to another school within the system as he was being investigated for his actions at his first school. Authorities would later arrest the same student for sexual battery and abduction at his second school.

That student has since been sentenced to supervised probation after being found guilty on four charges connected to those two sexual assault cases. He has also been placed on the sex offender registry, according to the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

“The Loudoun County School Board and school administrators withheld key details and knowingly lied to parents about the assaults,” Youngkin’s executive action reads. “Neither the Loudoun County School Board, nor the administrators of the Loudoun County school system, have been held accountable for deceiving the very Virginians they serve.”

