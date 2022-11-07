Loudoun County Public Schools seeks to halt attorney general investigation in court

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Loudoun County Public Schools headed to court Monday in a showdown with Virginia's top prosecutor over the school district's handling of sexual assault cases in 2021.
The injunction hearing began at 10 a.m. with attorneys for LCPS seeking to halt the state's grand jury investigation. Jason Miyares' office filed a motion to keep the hearing private and closed to the public.
The investigation concerns LCPS' handling of two sexual assault cases in 2021. Many parents criticized school officials for not informing the public of the two sexual assaults that occurred at two of its high schools in a timely manner.
The groups became particularly incensed when they learned the offending student, an unidentified 15-year-old boy, was transferred to another school within the system as he was being investigated for his actions at his first school. Authorities would later arrest the same student for sexual battery and abduction at his second school.
That student has since been sentenced to supervised probation after being found guilty on four charges connected to those two sexual assault cases. He has also been placed on the sex offender registry, according to the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney.
After Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration took office in January, state Attorney General Jason Miyares opened an investigation into Loudoun's handling of the assaults, based on an order from the Governor. A special grand jury was convened.
“The Loudoun County School Board and school administrators withheld key details and knowingly lied to parents about the assaults,” Youngkin’s executive action reads. “Neither the Loudoun County School Board, nor the administrators of the Loudoun County school system, have been held accountable for deceiving the very Virginians they serve.”
LCPS released a statement at the time of Youngkin's order:
“The Loudoun County School Board is committed to creating a safe, affirming and welcoming environment by implementing improved processes to protect every student,” the statement reads. “Loudoun County Public Schools has taken action, and will continue to take action, responsive to the concerns raised by the sexual assaults in LCPS in order to further protect our students from sexual assault and strengthen Division practices regarding harassment and discrimination under Title IX.”
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.