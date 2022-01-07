DC Mayor Bowser signs self-certification medical marijuana bill into law

Now, D.C. residents are able to self-certify themselves when purchasing medical marijuana.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video was published on July 1, 2022.

Today D.C.'s Mayor Bowser signed the Medical Marijuana Self-Certification Emergency Amendment Act of 2022 into law. This comes days after the DC Council unanimously approved the bill.

"We know that by bringing more medical marijuana patients into the legal marketplace in a timely manner and doing more to level the playing field for licensed medical marijuana providers, we can protect residents, support local businesses, and provide clarity to the community," said Bowser.

The passing of this bill now means that residents in D.C. are able to purchase medical marijuana without a doctor's approval. This legislation allows people 21 or older to self-proclaim that they are using marijuana for medical purposes.

The bill was introduced by councilmembers Mary Chef and Kenyan McDuffie. Members of the council argued that this is done to ensure better safety for people purchasing marijuana and dissuade them from getting marijuana from “gifting” shops, meaning shops that sell a product for a certain price, and then include marijuana as a "gift with purchase." The council members said the new bill will help regulate the industry.