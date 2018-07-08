WASHINGTON - Pot busts have not gone up in smoke in D.C. despite the decriminalization of the drug in The District.

Marijuana-related arrests are up 186 percent between 2015 to 2017, according to a WUSA9 analysis of arrest data posted to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department website.

Eight-six percent of people arrested for marijuana-related crimes are black.

RELATED: DC police arrest 22 people, seize 17 pounds of marijuana in NW DC

“The fact that 86 percent of those arrested are black, in majority black and brown areas of the city even though the level of marijuana use is the same among blacks and whites in The District, only proves that MPD is continuing a racist policing strategy that I hope the mayor doesn't consider to be 'DC Values',” said Ward 7 Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Lorenzo Green.

(Source: DC Metropolitan Police Department)

In 2017, 63 percent of all marijuana arrests in 2017 came in police Districts 5,6 and 7, which encompass Wards 7 and 8. WUSA9 found in 2017, marijuana arrests were up 97 percent in those districts, while they have fallen nine percent in the rest of the city.

(Source: DC Metropolitan Police Department)

Green said the data indicates D.C. police are selectively enforcing marijuana laws in low income, predominately African-American parts of the city.

RELATED: DC Police continue to crack down on marijuana 'pop-up' events

“It's clear, under the leadership of Chief Peter Newsham, we continue to go down a path of an outdated strategy of policing,” Green said. “Our communities endured the last two years of rhetoric from Mayor Bowser and Chief Newsham about how crime is down. But we see a double-down of marijuana arrests in black and brown communities in The District.”

WUSA9 has reached out to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for comment. A department spokesperson said a statement is forthcoming.

© 2018 WUSA