Father in 70s raising twin boys as single parent after wife dies post-childbirth

Jordan and Dylan live on a large corner lot at the end of their suburban street.

The trim brick houses and well-kept lawns were quiet as a mild summer storm rolled in. But inside their home, the two young twins were loud and rambunctious.

Jordan is more of a wild child, loose and rowdy. Dylan is more reserved, but like any young kid, can be reduced to tears or prone to outbursts at times.

They have a room full – overstuffed, actually – with toys and a dad that loves them.

The only thing they are missing is their mom.

Dylan and Jordan pose with their dad Michael in front of their Omaha home. The trio moved out of Gaithersburg after their mother passed away post-childbirth.

Lisa Swinton McLaughlin spent years trying to get pregnant. She was a career woman – a lauded doctor and lawyer – who eventually went to work for the Red Cross as an executive.

She loved children and eventually – with the help of in-vitro fertilization at the age of 56 – was able to get pregnant. She was delighted to find she would be having twin boys and had an uneventful pregnancy; doctors told her she was healthy and did not expect to see any complications.

Lisa Swinton McLaughlin on her wedding day almost 15 years ago.

Her husband, Mike McLaughlin, now 70, said the happiest he has ever seen her was the day they brought the twins home.

She was not feeling well in the days that followed. She complained of level 10 pain and stayed in bed.

After speaking with her doctor on the phone - who told her to get up, move around, and drink water – she decided against going back to the hospital.

Hours stretched into days until finally, several days after Jordan and Dylan were born, she called to Mike for help.

As he helped her walk from the bedroom to the bathroom, she collapsed.

“She turned to me and said ‘help me Mikey,’” Michael recalled.

After they made it to the hospital, she was gone.