Gov. Youngkin says Virginia is a 'great place' for a new Commanders stadium

The governor says the commonwealth is the best fit for the new stadium.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders are on the road and kick off their preseason on Friday night against the Cleveland Browns. The first of three games will be played Friday in Cleveland. The remaining two games will be played at home at FedEx Field.

The location of the future Commanders stadium still hasn't been determined.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was at training camp earlier in the week making his pitch to build the new stadium in Prince George's County, where FedEx Field is located.

But Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says the commonwealth is the best fit for the new stadium.

"I do believe that Virginia would be a great place for the Commanders to not just have training camp, not just have their headquarters, but in fact to play all their games," Youngkin said while attending training camp this week.

The Commanders' regular season starts on Sept. 10 at home against the St. Louis Cardinals.

