WASHINGTON — The United Way of the National Capital Area and local non-profits are going into emergency mode to help furloughed federal workers as the partial government shutdown continues.

United Way UNC just released $50,000 in from its Emergency Assistance Fund. That money will go to the Capital Area Food Bank and the Northern Virginia Family Service to help with things like food, rent and utility bills.

The Capital Area Food Bank expects to see a dramatic increase in need as the shutdown hits not just federal workers, but those who depend on government assistance.

The Capital Area Food Bank says if Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP shuts down, they expect to need an extra 12 million meals for February. That would be four times the usual amount.

United Way UNC plans to continue support to these non-profits and others during the partial shutdown. You can make an impact for these workers by donating to the Emergency Assistance Fund here.

United Way UNC also encourages furloughed workers to take advantage of free financial help by going to one of their Financial Empowerment Centers. They are listed below:

Financial Empowerment Center at the Skyland Workforce Center (District of Columbia)

2509 Good Hope Road Woodbridge, Virginia 22192

Open Monday through Friday, 9 AM – 4 PM

Financial Empowerment Center at the South County Government Center (Fairfax County, VA)

8350 Richmond Highway Alexandria, Virginia 22192

Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday - 10 AM - 4:30 PM Wednesday 10 AM to 8 PM; Saturday 10 AM to 2 PM (by appointment)

Financial Empowerment Center at Prince George’s Community College (Prince George’s County, MD)

Prince George’s Community College, Center for Advanced Technology, Room 102 301 Largo Road Largo, MD 20774

Open Tuesday through Friday – 9 AM to 5 PM Monday – noon to 8 PM

Financial Empowerment Center at Prince William County (Prince William County, VA)

Virginia Career Works– Prince William Center

13370 Minnieville Road Woodbridge, Virginia 22192

Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday – 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM Wednesday – 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM