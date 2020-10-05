x
health

Thank You! Now more than ever we are grateful for nurses

With National Nurses Week coming to an end, we wanted to share all the photos we've received this week of YOUR favorite nurses. Thanks for all you do!

WASHINGTON — National Nurses Week runs from May 6-12. But now more than ever, we are thankful for all nurses everywhere and want to express our gratitude to the men and women serving on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Even before our current circumstances, if you have spent any time in a hospital, you know how important these women and men can be. Oftentimes after the doctor steps away, they are the ones by our sides -- taking gentle care of us with their knowledge, gentle touch, kind words and soft smiles. We’ve all run to our nursing family member or friend when we’ve got the sniffles or a little owie. And they fix us right up, free of charge, with those same smiles and kind words.

Generally, nurses exist in the background of our lives. You only see them when you need them. These last few months, however, have brought them to the forefront. Nurse's appreciation week may be coming to a close, but let’s keep it going year-round.  

We asked viewers to give a shoutout to their favorite nurses, and now we are sharing the photos we received with you. To all the nurses out there, thank you for what you have done and for what you will do.

ER Nurses at Sibley Memorial Hospital
It's Nurse Appreciation Week and we are honoring all of the nurses in the D.C., Maryland, Virginia region.

