WASHINGTON — An intestinal illness caused by a microscopic parasite is on the rise in Maryland.

As of July 27, 61 cases of cyclosporiasis have been confirmed in Maryland that's almost double the 31 cases that were reported in 2018. The increase is due to an overall recent rise in cyclosporiasis cases in other parts of the US.

According to the Maryland Health Department, cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite cyclospora cayetanensis.

RELATED: Intestinal illness caused by microscopic parasite on the rise in NoVa

People can become infected with Cyclospora by consuming food or water contaminated with the parasite.

Here are the symptoms of cyclosporiasis:

Watery diarrhea (most common)

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Cramping

Bloating

Increased gas

Nausea

Fatigue

The symptoms of cyclosporiasis begin an average of seven days after exposure to cyclospora.

If you experience any symptoms, contact your healthcare provider.

According to the Maryland Health Department, these are some steps you can take to prevent cyclosporiasis:

• Wash: Wash hands with soap and warm water before and after handling or preparing fruits and vegetables. Wash cutting boards, dishes, utensils, and counter tops with soap and hot water between the preparation of raw meat, poultry, and seafood products and the preparation of fruits and vegetables that will not be cooked.

• Prepare: Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking. Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush. Cut away any damaged or bruised areas on fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating.

• Store: Refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible, or within 2 hours. Store fruits and vegetables away from raw meat, poultry, and seafood.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.