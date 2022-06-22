Maryland now has 3 presumed cases of Monkeypox, according to the Department of Health

Officials say the patients are recovering and in isolation at home. The Maryland Department of Health urges all people who have symptoms to seek medical care.

There are now three presumed cases of Monkeypox infection that have been confirmed in Maryland, according to the state's health department.

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) is working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in confirming these cases.

As of June 22, 2022, the U.S. reported a total 156 confirmed monkeypox orthopoxvirus cases, according to the CDC website.

The virus has previously been found in residents of D.C. and Virginia in recent weeks.

“Although human monkeypox is a rare infection in the United States, this Maryland case and other cases in the region and country remind us that we need to be prepared and take steps to prevent infection and its spread,” said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan.

The monkeypox virus is in the same family as smallpox, but "generally causes a milder infection," according to an MDH release. Symptoms typically appear within 7-14 days after exposure and clear up within two to four weeks.

"Individuals identified as having been potentially exposed to this case will be monitored for symptoms for 21 days after exposure," MDH said.



Experts say the virus can be spread between people through direct contact with skin lesions, body fluids or contaminated materials such as clothing or linens. It can also be spread through large respiratory droplets, which generally cannot travel more than a few feet, and prolonged face-to-face contact is required.

Individuals identified as having been potentially exposed to this case will be monitored for symptoms for 21 days after exposure.

While the risk of human monkeypox transmission remains low, the public is strongly encouraged to stay alert for any symptoms of the illness and to seek medical care immediately, especially if you meet the criteria from MDH: