What flu season? Flu cases significantly down in Virginia, doctors point to COVID-19 safety measures

From "widespread" flu activity to "no activity" in one year, medical experts say low flu numbers are a big relief & a sign that masking and social distancing works.

NORFOLK, Va. — While all the attention is on COVID-19, medical experts say low influenza numbers are great news for public health and a product of pandemic safety measures.

"Really there’s no mystery, it’s absolutely those basic infection control measures which should really inform us for what to do next year and the year after," said Dr. Marlene Capps, Chief Medical Officer for Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital.

Virginia reports significant decreases in flu cases so far this season. The Virginia Department of Health reports 'No Activity' in the spread of the flu since October 31, 2020. By comparison, VDH reported 'Widespread' flu levels between November 30, 2019 and April 4, 2020.

CDC data also shows a mostly nonexistent flu season this year, compared to very high levels in 2020.

“Clearly this cannot be attributed just to a good vaccine year; this is hand-washing, masking, social distancing, and changes in the way we’ve decided to socially spend our time," Capps said.

The minimal flu season is a relief for doctors and hospitals managing COVID-19 cases.

“I think otherwise if we also had those high influenza cases our census would be 30 percent higher at this point," said Dr. Anthony Fisher, leader of the Sentara Healthcare flu taskforce. "I think we’d have difficulties keeping our patients within the ICU having ventilators.”

This is my favorite chart from @VDHgov. "Widespread" flu season from November 2019 to April 2020.



So far in 2021? "No Activity."



Doctors are relieved they're not tackling a busy flu season on top of COVID. "That we're not living through a double whammy is a blessing"

Fisher said nationally, more people received the flu shot this year. He also said changes to school and work environments have helped prevent the spread of the flu.

“Part of the social distancing is children aren’t in school and less people are in businesses. These are places where the flu virus would generally transmit.”

Capps said a renewed commitment of encouraging employees to stay home when they're sick is also helping.

“If people can self-quarantine and not take your flu to work day, those kinds of behaviors will have long-lasting and long-reaching impacts for us," she said. "It would be nice to see more acceptance of sick people staying home."

She said the data shows how much behavior affects susceptibility to a virus.