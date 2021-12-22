These 8 DC libraries are getting at-home rapid COVID testing kits

DC Health will supply the eight library branches with 1,000 rapid test kits each, per day. Residents will be able to obtain two kits per day.

WASHINGTON — In addition to the 36 sites in D.C. where you can already pick up and drop off at-home PCR tests (find that list here), eight D.C. libraries received deliveries of rapid at-home testing kits Wednesday morning. Rapid tests have been flying off shelves at pharmacies in the area, becoming the hottest item this holiday season to snag before travel.

"DC Health has also ordered 1,050,000 rapid antigen tests — 150,000 BinaxNOW and 900,000 iHealth Antigen tests," Mayor Bowser's office said in a press release. "Of those tests, 42,000 are currently on-hand and 200,000 Antigen tests are in transit to Washington, D.C."

DC Health will supply the eight library branches with 1,000 rapid test kits each, per day. Residents will be able to obtain two kits, or four tests, per day, at those locations. Proof of residency is also required to get the kits. After using a rapid at-home test, residents should report their results to DC Health at coronavirus.dc.gov/overthecounter.

Here are the eight locations where you can get a kit (we strongly encourage calling before you go to check on availability):

WARD 1

Mt. Pleasant Library

WARD 2

West End Library

WARD 3

Cleveland Park Library

WARD 4

Petworth Library

WARD 5

Woodridge Library

WARD 6

Shaw (Watha T. Daniel) Library

WARD 7

Capitol View Library

WARD 8

Anacostia Library



Other library systems across the DMV have been distributing at-home tests as well, but many report not being able to keep up with the demand. Within an hour of restocking 1,500 tests, Arlington Public Library ran out of its supply Tuesday. Both the Prince George's and Fairfax County public library systems alerted the public that they also ran out of their supply of rapid tests as well.

All three library systems said they do not expect to receive another shipment from their Departments of Health until the new year.

Some DMV residents have reported getting lucky and finding tests still on shelves at local pharmacies. Here's what you can expect to pay for a rapid at-home test in the area: