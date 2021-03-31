More kids had coronavirus than originally thought, Virginia study finds

“I think children have been a silent bearer of infection," one researcher said.

FAIRFAX, Va. — As we continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic, there is new research about the number of children infected with COVID-19.

The study was done by Inova Health System, Virginia Department of Health and George Mason University. It looked at children over a span of 10 weeks during the first half of the pandemic. Researchers found that positivity rates among kids was nearly double the number we saw in adults.

“We were very surprised to find 8.5% of our children were antibody positive and that was about double what we saw in adults in Northern Virginia at the same time,” said Rebecca Levorson for Division Director of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Inova Children's Hospital.

Researchers tested more than 1,000 kids in Northern Virginia. Out of the children in the group who had COVID-19 antibodies, more than 65% never showed any symptoms.

“I think children have been a silent bearer of infection. They have more mild symptoms so they may not go and get tested because they don’t have a high grade fever. So, we just really didn’t know that children had COVID to such an extent,” said Levorson.

The study also looked at race and social economic status.

“We found that a number of children who classify themselves as Hispanic are at a higher rate of infection and we also saw that during the beginning part of the pandemic here in Northern Virginia, we saw some discrepancies between the different races in regards to more infection early on and I think that still holds true,” said Levorson.

Levorson said we need to look at ways to continue to protect children, including vaccinations.

“I think we also know that using the strategies we have in place of wearing masks, social distancing, doing contract tracing if there is someone found to be positive, I think those measures do work. So I think it’s important we continue all of those efforts,” said Levorson.

Until more people are vaccinated, Leverson said it’s important to remember anyone could have Covid even if they show no symptoms. That’s why it’s important to wear masks and follow the CDC guidelines.

“I think it’s also really important that we need to consider children getting vaccinated, we need to protect children too,” said Levorson.