ARLINGTON, Va. — With more than 150 positive cases of coronavirus in the DMV, including 67 in Virginia, the demand for testing is on the rise. Arlington County currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases of any county in the commonwealth, with 13 positive cases.

Now, Virginia Hospital Center has partnered with Arlington County's health department, police department, fire department, sheriff's office and environmental services department to create a temporary drive-through coronavirus testing site at 1429 N. Quincy Street in Arlington. The temporary site will open March 18.

"The opening of this temporary facility allows us to meet the urgent needs of our community while our Emergency Department continues to serve those who require immediate medical attention," James B. Cole, President & CEO of Virginia Hospital Center, said.

Currently, tests will only be available to individuals who are exhibiting symptoms of the virus and have received a doctor's order for the test.

This site is for sample collection from symptomatic patients (fevers, chills, cough, or shortness of breath) who have received a written order for COVID-19 testing from a licensed healthcare provider. This is not meant for asymptomatic patients, even those who have had close contact with a known COVID patient.

Samples will be collected from Arlington residents, Arlington County Government employees and Arlington Public Schools employees, and patients of VHC Medical Staff.

Once they have received a physician’s order, patients should call the VHC COVID-19 Scheduling Line at 703.558.5766 between the hours of 8:30 am and 3:00 pm. Patients must schedule an appointment before visiting the collection site.

Individuals arriving at the drive-through site will be asked to remain in their cars.

The sample collection center will remain open on weekdays from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Individuals who visit the collection site are encouraged to follow the instructions of their health care provider and self-quarantine while they await their results. Test results will be available to the patient within five to seven business days.

