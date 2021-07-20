Nearly 100% of people with COVID in Virginia are not fully vaccinated, Department of Health says

A new dashboard from the Virginia Department of Health breaks down the percent of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths among those not fully vaccinated.

VIRGINIA, USA — Nearly 100% of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Virginia have not been fully vaccinated, according to a new dashboard from the commonwealth's health department.

The Virginia Department of Public Health dashboard shows COVID-19 cases by vaccination status. The website claims the dashboard is updated weekly on Fridays, and shows data on cases dating back to Jan. 21, 2021.

The dashboard lists the number and percent of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the Commonwealth of Virginia among those who are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Virginia Department of Health website, a person is not considered fully vaccinated until 14 days after receiving all recommended doses of an FDA-EUA COVID-19 vaccine.

“Over 99% of COVID-19 cases in Virginia have occurred in people who were not fully vaccinated. I applaud those who have chosen to protect themselves and the community by getting vaccinated, and we appreciate the work of all who are helping to vaccinate Virginians,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “I continue to encourage everyone who is able to get vaccinated to do so.”

The new dashboard gives visitors the option to look at Virginia's cases by vaccination status as a whole or break down the numbers into regions. Visitors can also look at specific date ranges.

As of July 16, more than four million people in Virginia have been fully vaccinated, according to the department of public health.

If you live in Virginia and are still in need of receiving a free COVID-19 vaccine, check in with your local pharmacy or find and schedule an appointment at vaccinate.virginia.gov, vaccinefinder.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682.