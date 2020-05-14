Meals in parking lots: Here's what dining out will look like in Virginia during Phase 1

Patios and parking lots could be some of the first places you will eat a meal out when stuff starts opening back up in parts of Virginia on May 15.

RICHMOND, Va. — While Northern Virginia will be on a separate track from the rest of the commonwealth, by Friday at lunch, you could be enjoying a beer and a dine-in meal. But it won't be inside your favorite restaurant. Instead, you'll be eating on a patio or in a parking lot.

With Phase 1 of reopening plans announced by Gov. Ralph Northam, Virginia ABC will allow restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries and tasting rooms to have customers at their locations, while maintaining a social distance.

Virginia officials have been specific that if these social distancing regulations are not followed, businesses will be closed.

The rules that go along with Phase 1 reopening include:

Occupancy may not exceed 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy, if applicable

No more than 10 patrons may be seated as a party

Tables at which dining parties are seated must be positioned six feet apart from other tables. If tables are not movable, parties must be seated at least six feet apart

No self-service of food (except beverages)

For self-service beverage areas, use beverage equipment designed to dispense by a contamination-free method;

Condiments should be removed from tables and dispensed by employees upon request

Buffets must be staffed by servers

Bar seats and congregating areas of restaurants must be closed to patrons except for through-traffic

Non-bar seating in an outdoor bar area may be used for customer seating as long as a minimum of six feet is provided between parties at tables

Employees working in customer-facing areas must wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times

Thorough cleaning and disinfection of frequently contacted surfaces must be conducted every 60 minutes during operation.

Tabletops, chairs, and credit card/bill folders must be cleaned in between patrons.

Businesses can have an area that may be used for the selling and consumption of alcohol only between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Those serving alcohol must have well-defined points for entering and exiting the outside areas and must provide tables and chairs.

There also cannot be entertainment such as bands and DJs in these temporary spaces.

While some Virginians could grab a meal with friends on Friday, Northern Virginians won't see the luxuries now afforded in the rest of the state for at least a few more weeks.

Due to Northern Virginia being a hot spot for the state's COVID-19 cases, Northam delayed the reopening of Northern Virginia businesses until at least May 29. This is similar to how Gov. Larry Hogan is managing the compromise of reopening Maryland on Friday, but allowing Prince George's County and Montgomery County, the areas with the most cases, to reopen at their own pace.