DC, Maryland, Virginia pause Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments pending investigation

The CDC and FDA made the recommendation in order to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

Health departments in D.C., Maryland and Virginia say they will no longer administer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines following a recommended pause by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

The agencies recommended the pause Tuesday to investigate concerns of blood clots related to the single-dose vaccine.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the CDC and the FDA said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots were observed in the sinuses of the brain along with reduced platelet counts — making the usual treatment for blood clots, the blood thinner heparin, potentially “dangerous.”

Following the announcement, the Virginia Department of Health said they would cease all Johnson & Johnson vaccines until the investigation is complete.

"This pause is reassuring in that it demonstrates that the systems that are in place to monitor vaccine safety are working. We look forward to a thorough review by federal health officials," said Virginia State Vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula in a statement.

The Virginia Department of Health says those who have an upcoming appointment for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be contacted to reschedule that appointment.

Maryland's health department has also ceased using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution pending the results of the federal investigation. Those who have made an appointment for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be contacted to reschedule their appointment.

Likewise in D.C., all Johnson and Johnson vaccinations have been brought to a halt.

Appointments made via https://t.co/Ko2X2WIQ8L will receive direct notification of the cancellation and be offered an opportunity to rebook their appointment starting tomorrow evening. — DC Health (@_DCHealth) April 13, 2021

D.C. Health says all those who pre-registered via the health department's website will be contacted to reschedule their appointment starting Wednesday evening.

Johnson & Johnson said it was aware of the reports of “thromboembolic events,” or blood clots, but that no link to its vaccine had been established.