Restaurants enforce DC's proof of vaccine mandate

At 6 a.m. on Saturday, restaurants and other businesses began checking for proof of vaccination, and even had to turn away some customers.

WASHINGTON — On the first day of D.C.'s new proof of vaccination mandate, restaurant staff had to learn to adjust to the changing rules, and turn away their first patrons who either forgot their cards or were not vaccinated.

While you must provide proof of vaccination for indoor dining, anyone who is not vaccinated can still sit in outdoor areas, such as the covered patio of Cathedral Heights restaurant, Silver.

"I wasn’t aware when it started," DC resident Cheryl Taylor said. "I just walked into the restaurant today and they said that it was a policy and they asked for my card. I was really happy to give it ... It's just a step in the right direction."

Silver's operating partner Roberto Montari said adding staff to check the proof of vaccine is a strain at a time when restaurants are short-staffed.

"We actually added an extra manager on the floor, and we also added an extra front desk, to have a little bit easier flow for our guests and to get an extra support for our associates," Montari said. "But also we are running a little bit short right now so it's put a little strain on our staffing and on our people."

Currently, D.C. establishments must ask their patrons who are 12 and older to provide proof of at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Come Feb. 15, all patrons will need to have two doses.

Those who have religious convictions or medical conditions that prevent them from getting vaccinated are exempt and can instead provide a negative COVID test taken within the past 24 hours.

Customers in retail or grocery stores, takeout restaurants and churchgoers do not need to show proof of vaccination in D.C.

Montari said all staff at Silver restaurants are vaccinated, though some were hesitant.