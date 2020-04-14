WASHINGTON — The Washington National Cathedral wanted to honor the men and women who are risking their lives every day to help the community in the continuous fight to end the spread of the coronavirus.

So, it came as no surprise that they lit things up in blue with "Thank You" projected across the front of the cathedral.

In conjunction with Atmosphere Lighting, the lighting starts at 8 p.m. every night this week from Monday through Friday.

Buildings at the National Harbor, the Capital Wheel and Fleet Street light are also lit up in blue to show solidarity with communities around the world.

You can catch the lights driving across the bridge, on the property and on social media using #LightItBlue or #NationalHarbor.

"The initiative is a way to say thank you to all of those fighting COVID-19 on the front lines," explained Jackie Saunders, AVP of marketing at National Harbor. "This effort is part of a massive 'thank you' to all of the healthcare professionals, first responders and essential workers who are risking their own health to save lives."

The National Harbor lighting coincides with communities clapping from their homes, windows and balconies at the same time to show their appreciation for healthcare and essential workers around the world.

On Monday around 8 p.m., Downtown D.C. residents clapped from the high-rises between 4th Street and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, in the Mt. Vernon Square neighborhood near the Judiciary Square Metro Station.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has promoted the scheduled clapping and as part of a way to thank hardworking health care workers and get people to rally behind one another during the stay-at-home order. She even sent out a Tweet last week of her clapping from outside her front door at 8 p.m. to promote the initiative.

Let's give it up for our healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers who are working hard during the coronavirus pandemic. We all thank you for your hard work!

