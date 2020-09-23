Ten inmate deaths reported at Virginia prison from COVID-19

More than 400 inmates were diagnosed with COVID-19 in a growing outbreak at Deerfield Correctional Center. The death toll within the prison has reached 10.

RICHMOND, Va. — Officials in Virginia say 10 inmates have died at a prison where elderly and vulnerable inmates are being held.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the death occurred at Deerfield Correctional Center, which has an assisted living unit and infirmary and holds many of the state prison system’s elderly and medically impaired offenders.

Many of the inmates at Deerfield sleep in dormitories, making social distancing difficult if not impossible. Figures posted on a website Tuesday also showed that 36 staff members at Deerfield also currently are positive for COVID-19.