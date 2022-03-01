x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Storm preps should include COVID considerations according to health authorities

Stocks over-the-counter remedies to ease symptoms at home are in short supply at some retailers

WASHINGTON — Residents preparing for a winter storm or any other potential disruption should add COVID to the list of considerations when stocking up for a storm, according to local, state and federal authorities.

Residents should think about how they might endure illness should they be stuck at home after a major storm, authorities say.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control, the top precaution is full vaccination because it dramatically decreases the chance of needing to be hospitalized or seek additional medical care outside the home, particularly during a severe weather event.

The CDC also recommends that individuals fill prescriptions in advance of predicted severe weather as well as stock up on items such as masks and hand sanitizer.

Local health authorities say families should also have over the counter cold and flu remedies on hand, to make enduring symptoms while stuck at home more comfortable.

However in retail pharmacies sampled by WUSA9 stores were frequently sold out, or had limited supplies, of such remedies.

Retailers blame pandemic related supply chain issues and high demand for the empty shelves.

RELATED: Stafford mom hikes through snowy woods to deliver her baby

RELATED: Right lane remedy? After I-95 snowstorm mess, Virginia state senator pitches idea to try to keep roads safe

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.                          

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.     

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

How to get free at-home COVID test kits