RICHMOND, Va. — A child between the age of 10 to 19 years old, from the Eastern Region of Virginia, has died from COVID-19 complications, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced. This is the second reported COVID-19 death of a child in Virginia.
Details about the child's identity and condition were not released to show respect for the patient’s family, VDH said in a statement released Thursday.
Virginia State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. expressed condolences and released the following statement:
“We extend our condolences to the family and friends of this child at this time of great loss,” said Oliver. “COVID-19 has taken thousands of lives from us, and every death is a tragedy. The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. As we have seen in recent weeks, a COVID variant, the Delta variant, spreads more easily from one person to another. We have made progress in these past months against this virus, but a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work is not done.”
VDH released the following tips to lower the transmission of COVID-19, especially in children:
- Anyone age 12 and older is eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccine. To find an appointment, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682)
- All Virginians aged two years and older who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated should wear masks (cloth face coverings) over their nose and mouth in indoor public settings and outdoor settings.
- Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
- Effective July 1, all students, faculty, staff, and visitors aged 5 years and older (regardless of vaccination status) in public and private K-12 indoor school settings in Virginia, are required to wear masks as per the State Health Commissioner’s Public Health Emergency Order and CDC recommendations. This Order will be effective until July 25, 2021.
- People who are not fully vaccinated should continue to practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, get tested.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
For more information on COVID-19 resources in Virginia, click here.
