RICHMOND, Va. — A child between the age of 10 to 19 years old, from the Eastern Region of Virginia, has died from COVID-19 complications, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced. This is the second reported COVID-19 death of a child in Virginia.

“We extend our condolences to the family and friends of this child at this time of great loss,” said Oliver. “COVID-19 has taken thousands of lives from us, and every death is a tragedy. The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. As we have seen in recent weeks, a COVID variant, the Delta variant, spreads more easily from one person to another. We have made progress in these past months against this virus, but a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work is not done.”