UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — An employee at the Safeway Distribution Center in Upper Marlboro has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Safeway officials.

The associate, officials said, has not worked at the Distribution Center since March 26. The warehouse has been through multiple cycles of enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting processes since that day.

In an abundance of caution, warehouse officials said they conducted a thorough cleaning and disinfection from third-party sanitation experts.

"The health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors is a top priority," Beth Goldberg, Safeway's Sr. Manager, Community & Public Affairs said. "Our thoughts are with the associate who tested positive and we hope for a full recovery."

Safeway Distribution Center officials said that the associate is now receiving medical care.

The company's Crisis Response Team recommends that any additional members of the team should self-quarantine and will be eligible to receive up to 14 days quarantine pay.

The distribution center will remain open and will continue to follow an enhanced cleaning and disinfection process in every department, officials said.

RELATED: Trader Joe's in Arlington closed for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

On April 1, a Trader Joe's store in Arlington was closed for cleaning after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus, the company released in a statement.

Trader Joe's located at 1109 Highland Street was temporarily closed for precautionary cleaning and sanitization due to coronavirus concerns.

The Crew Member who tested positive for COVID-19 was last seen at the store on March 29, the company said. Other Crew Members at the location were notified of the exposure and have been urged to take the necessary steps to keep their community safe, the company said.

RELATED: 'Open for business' | International food stores supply essential needs, goods during pandemic

RELATED: Recent coronavirus cases show risks facing grocery store workers

