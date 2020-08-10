Prince George's County advises against trick-or-treating

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Halloween this year will look a lot different in Prince George's County due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While the county remains in Phase 2 of reopening, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks strongly advises residents against trick or treating, per guidelines administered by the CDC.
“While we have made some progress over the last two weeks, our COVID-19 metrics are still higher than we would like, and we have reached a plateau in our data,” Alsobrooks during a news conference Thursday morning.
Alsobrooks said the county will continue to rely on science in addition to the advice of county health officials to determine when a safe transition can be made to Phase 3.
In the newly released county guidelines for trick-or-treating, Prince George's County officials do not recommend residents participate in the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating. Indoor haunted houses will also not be allowed, officials said.
Large street parties or festivals are discouraged, also.
County officials suggest that traditional trunk-or-treating should be shifted to one-way, drive-thru distributions for candy. Residents are encouraged to attend those sponsored by County Government or municipal governments, Alsobrooks said.
Here are other low-risk alternatives to trick-or-treating this year in Prince George's County:
- Pumpkin carving or decorating with members of your household
- Indoor/outdoor scavenger hunts with your household
- Virtual Halloween costume contests
- Halloween movie nights with members of your household
Prince George's County health officials suggest that if anyone gathers with members outside of your household, they should wear a face-covering at all times.
The County is also advising against traditional Halloween costume masks – as costume masks have mouth and nose holes, and when worn alone, do not provide the same protection as face coverings.
Residents should consider creating or using Halloween-themed face coverings instead, officials said.
Preliminary data for last week shows Prince George's County's positivity rate has increased to 4.2%, after hitting a low of 3.5% for the week of Sept. 20.
While the fluctuation is concerning, Alsobrooks and health officials said the county has now been under a 5% positivity rate for three straight weeks.