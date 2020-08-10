Prince George's County advises against trick-or-treating

County health officials suggest that if anyone gathers with members outside of your household, they should wear a face-covering at all times.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Halloween this year will look a lot different in Prince George's County due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the county remains in Phase 2 of reopening, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks strongly advises residents against trick or treating, per guidelines administered by the CDC.

“While we have made some progress over the last two weeks, our COVID-19 metrics are still higher than we would like, and we have reached a plateau in our data,” Alsobrooks during a news conference Thursday morning.

Alsobrooks said the county will continue to rely on science in addition to the advice of county health officials to determine when a safe transition can be made to Phase 3.

In the newly released county guidelines for trick-or-treating, Prince George's County officials do not recommend residents participate in the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating. Indoor haunted houses will also not be allowed, officials said.

Large street parties or festivals are discouraged, also.

County officials suggest that traditional trunk-or-treating should be shifted to one-way, drive-thru distributions for candy. Residents are encouraged to attend those sponsored by County Government or municipal governments, Alsobrooks said.

Prince George's advises AGAINST TRICK OR TREATING per CDC guidelines, CEX Alsobrooks announces. @wusa9 — Scott Broom (@scottbroom) October 8, 2020

Here are other low-risk alternatives to trick-or-treating this year in Prince George's County:

Pumpkin carving or decorating with members of your household

Indoor/outdoor scavenger hunts with your household

Virtual Halloween costume contests

Halloween movie nights with members of your household

Prince George's County health officials suggest that if anyone gathers with members outside of your household, they should wear a face-covering at all times.

The County is also advising against traditional Halloween costume masks – as costume masks have mouth and nose holes, and when worn alone, do not provide the same protection as face coverings.

Residents should consider creating or using Halloween-themed face coverings instead, officials said.

Haunted Houses WILL NOT be allowed in Prince George's, CEX Alsobrooks says. Recommends outdoor or drive through activities for Halloween. @wusa9 — Scott Broom (@scottbroom) October 8, 2020

Preliminary data for last week shows Prince George's County's positivity rate has increased to 4.2%, after hitting a low of 3.5% for the week of Sept. 20.