Prince George's County to lift COVID capacity and distancing restrictions

Capacity restrictions will be fully lifted for all venues starting Monday, but face coverings will still be required indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County plans to lift all capacity restrictions for businesses on Monday, May 17.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Friday that the county will align with Gov. Larry Hogan and lift capacity and distancing restrictions for all indoor and outdoor venues starting at 5:01 p.m. on Monday. She said the decision is a result of a rapid decline in key COVID-19 metrics, as well as increasing vaccination rates in the county.

COVID-19 metrics have dropped substantially over the past week, Alsobrooks said in a press release. In just five days, the county's positivity rate dropped from 4% to 3%, when previously it would take about 10 days to see a one-point decrease in that metric. In addition, the average daily case rate per 100,000 residents dropped from 14.2 to 8.7 in just five days.

“The way we will continue to trend in the right direction is by getting more residents vaccinated," Alsobrooks said. "So I encourage every Prince Georgian who has not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine to sign up and join the hundreds of thousands of Prince Georgians who are already 'proud to be protected' against COVID-19.”

Face masks will still be required for all indoor venues, while on public transportation and at crowded outdoor venues, including concert venues and ticketed sporting events.

— County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (@CEXAlsobrooks) May 14, 2021

The announcement comes after Hogan proclaimed that the state is lifting all capacity restrictions on outdoor and indoor entertainment; art, sports and conventions, as well as all remaining restrictions on indoor and outdoor dining, starting Saturday.

The governor said that the state’s indoor mask mandate will be lifted as soon as 70% of adults receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Here in Maryland, our plan is to get everything back to normal by Memorial Day,” the governor said. “We are making amazing progress toward that goal."



Not all Maryland counties intend to alter restrictions based on the governor's new guidelines. As has been their standard for the duration of the pandemic, Montgomery County leaders promptly responded that the county would not fall in line with the governor's guidance.

"As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to prioritize the guidance from our professional public health team and vaccinate our residents as quickly as possible and emerge as a stronger, healthier and more sustainable community," a joint statement from County Executive Marc Elrich and the Montgomery County Council said.

The statement went on to say that Montgomery County would continue to pursue its phased reopening approach based on vaccination percentages. The county's three-phase reopening plan calls for changes once 60% of residents have at least one vaccine dose and again when 50% of Montgomery County residents are fully vaccinated.

Montgomery County's positivity rate is currently 1.57%, with an average case rate of four per 100,000 residents. The joint county statement said those rates were the fourth lowest in the nation for jurisdictions with more than 700,000 people.



It's worth noting that Elrich and Montgomery County have tended to fall in line with CDC guidance, and Thursday afternoon, the CDC made a major change to mask-wearing guidelines. Fully vaccinated are allowed to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and inside in most situations, the CDC said.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities -– large or small — without wearing a mask or physically distancing,” Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.”