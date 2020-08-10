Northern Virginia company searching for businesses to beta test new COVID-19 tracing technology

The new technology can trace COVID-19 in the air.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Many schools and businesses are trying to figure out how to reopen safely without spreading the coronavirus. It’s the ongoing challenge as we learn more about this deadly virus.

New technology, developed in Northern Virginia, that can detect the virus in the air. Doctors at Senseware, a technology company, believe their new device can trace the coronavirus in the air and could be the device we need to be able to get back to some sense of normalcy.

“Repopulating spaces, reopening spaces is a big issue. This is a tool that will help facilitate that.” Dr. Serene Al-Momen said.

It’s the first of its kind; using proteins from jellyfish to illuminate the virus’ cells, Dr. Al-Momen says the silent killer could be detected in any space. “No matter where they are, they don't have to be near the sensor, they will know via text or by email that the device is detecting in that location and then they can take whatever measures they need to take to protect the place and people.”

Right now, the device is not for commercial purchase. Senseware is looking for businesses to beta test the technology. “Healthcare facilities would be, we’re thinking manufacturing facilities, where you really need to have a lot of people there to continue doing business. Courthouses, where you're having so many different people with a lot of traffic coming in.” Dr. Al-Momen added.

They believe it could change the way students reenter the classroom. “Let's say you pick up a bad air quality in and area in a school for example, you pick up COVID in that particular school, you can just contain that area. So now, you have a more strategic decision making tool because you're not having to close all schools, let's just close that area, that particular school, and so there's less disruption.”

While the device is still in its trial phase, Dr. Al-Momen believes it will be the difference in creating a new normal. “We see a lot of just better decision making because knowledge is power and just people right now just don't know and we're just bringing that visibility to them.”

