MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Starting this week, all shoppers will be required to wear face masks or coverings at grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail establishments in Prince George’s County and Montgomery County.

The requirement will go into effect on Monday for Montgomery County and the requirement for Prince George’s County will begin on Wednesday. In Prince George’s County, masks will also be required on the county’s public transit system.

Workers in the retail stores will also be required to wear masks, and limits will be established on the number of customers that can be in a store at one time.

These requirements are similar to what D.C. previously instated and what the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended to combat COVID-19.

“Tomorrow may look different, you know today already looks different from last week that looks different from a few weeks ago,” Travis Gayles, Montgomery County Health Officer, said. “We want to make sure that folks at home, understand that we are constantly reviewing things and trying to get the most up to date information so that we know, or we can feel confident that we have put into place.”

The CDC said that although this is a tool to combat the virus, it is not perfect protection, which Gayles echoed when he spoke to WUSA9 on Wednesday.

“That can provide an extra barrier from expelling virus and shedding virus into the world,” said Gayles.

Gayles told WUSA9 that masks are not a reason to relax frequent hand-washing or social distancing at places such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

CDC guidelines said you should use homemade masks from cloth so medical-grade masks are freed up for health workers.

“I want to make sure that people understand that because we do recognize that there are issues in terms of supply and availability of masks, as defined by N95 or surgical mask those kinds of things,” Gayle said. “What we're saying is some type of face covering that covers your mouth and nose, and that can be some type of cloth covering. It can also be a makeshift provision, made from household supplies such as bandannas, and t-shirt.”

