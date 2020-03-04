WASHINGTON — The Washington Mystics season is delayed in efforts to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, joining other D.C. sports teams who face postponed starts.

The WNBA on Friday said the 2020 season will be delayed, but no games have been canceled at the time being, the team said. There is no update on the championship parade schedule, a spokesperson for the team told WUSA9.

The league is continuing plans to hold the WNBA Draft as scheduled on April 17. Top prospects will take part in the draft remotely.

"This virtual draft allows players who have worked so hard to have their dreams realized when they hear their names called and provides teams the opportunity to build their rosters in anticipation of the day that we are able to move forward with our season," a WNBA statement says.

Mystics General Manager and Head Coach Mike Thibault said he respects the league's decision to delay the start of the season and that he looks forward to returning back to the courts to defend the team's championship title.

"At the direction of the WNBA and in accordance with public health guidelines, the start of the 2020 Mystics season will be postponed to maintain the safety of our fans, players and staff," Thibault said. "We will get through this difficult time together, and look forward to seeing our fans and defending our championship as soon as safely possible."

The Mystics and Monumental Sports continue to monitor the situation, Thibault said. If you've purchased tickets for a postponed game already, the tickets will be honored when the game is rescheduled. And if a game that is scheduled gets canceled, ticket holders have options to be announced on the team's website later.

The team joins the Nationals in defending their championship titles this upcoming season. So while the season may be postponed, we don't mind holding on to being called District of Champions just a bit longer.

RELATED: CAA tournament official tests positive for coronavirus; tourney was hosted in DC

RELATED: Under self-quarantine: Washington Wizards season suspended after possible exposure to coronavirus

RELATED: Monumental Sports provides updates on its coronavirus plans. Will still hold events, games

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.