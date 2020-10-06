Montgomery County likely to enter Phase 2 of reopening next week

Phase 2 of the reopening process will mean more relaxed restrictions for county residents and businesses.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Just a couple of weeks after joining the rest of the state in entering Phase 1 of Maryland’s reopening process, Montgomery County could advance to Phase 2 as early as next week.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announced Wednesday that the county could move onto the new phase next week based on the current data trends.

"If data trends continue, our Phase 2 reopening is likely to begin sometime next week," Elrich said. "We expect to allow modified indoor retail shopping and indoor religious services, lap swimming, and more."

Several suburban D.C. counties, including Montgomery and Prince George's counties, stayed behind Maryland’s reopening process, which Gov. Larry Hogan announced on May 15.

Phase 2 of reopening will mean more relaxed restrictions for county residents and businesses.

Here's what Phase 2 of reopening will look like for Montgomery County if allowed to enter:

Indoor & Outdoor Gatherings: Limited to a maximum of 50 or 1 person/family unit per 200 sq. ft., whichever is lower

Limited to a maximum of 50 or 1 person/family unit per 200 sq. ft., whichever is lower Office Spaces & Multi-tenant Commercial Buildings : Limited use for nonessential with requirements; telework strongly encouraged where applicable

: Limited use for nonessential with requirements; telework strongly encouraged where applicable Retail: Curbside and limited in-store; 1 patron per 200 sq. ft. of sales space

Curbside and limited in-store; 1 patron per 200 sq. ft. of sales space Restaurants : Outdoor/patio seating & limited indoor dining with requirements; 50% capacity maximum indoors

: Outdoor/patio seating & limited indoor dining with requirements; 50% capacity maximum indoors Salons/Barbers/Personal Services : All personal services allowed by appointment only; 1 patron per 200 sq. ft. of service delivery space

: All personal services allowed by appointment only; 1 patron per 200 sq. ft. of service delivery space Outdoor Community Pools (public & private) - Open for lap swimming with requirements

(public & private) - Open for lap swimming with requirements Outdoor Day Camps : Expanded opening with requirements

: Expanded opening with requirements Outdoor Youth Sports: Expanded for low-contact sports with requirements

Expanded for low-contact sports with requirements Parks & Playgrounds: Parks open for personal fitness & fitness classes with requirements; playgrounds open with requirements; only low contact sports allowed

Parks open for personal fitness & fitness classes with requirements; playgrounds open with requirements; only low contact sports allowed Car Washes: Open for internal and external cleaning with requirements

Open for internal and external cleaning with requirements Childcare: MSDE continues expanding the number of EPCC programs

MSDE continues expanding the number of EPCC programs Construction: Open with requirements

Open with requirements Farms: "Pick your own" open with requirements

"Pick your own" open with requirements Gyms, Fitness Centers & Other Indoor Physical Activities : Open with requirements; 1 patron per 200 sq. ft. of fitness space

: Open with requirements; 1 patron per 200 sq. ft. of fitness space Hospitals: Physicians’ offices and other health care facilities, including hospitals, are available to care for your medical needs.

Physicians’ offices and other health care facilities, including hospitals, are available to care for your medical needs. Hotels: Open with requirements

Open with requirements Houses of Worship: Virtual, drive-in, and limited indoor and outdoor services with requirements; 1 congregant/family per 200 sq. ft. of service space

Virtual, drive-in, and limited indoor and outdoor services with requirements; 1 congregant/family per 200 sq. ft. of service space Manufacturing: Open with requirements

Open with requirements Ride-On Service: Expanded schedule; expanded routes

Concerts, theaters, libraries, and also recreation facilities remain closed during Phase 2 of reopening.

For more information about the requirements for reopening during Phase 2, click here.

The DMV's first case was recorded in Montgomery County, while Prince George’s County surpassed it in having the highest number of cases in the state.

Together, the two make up half of the state's COVID-19 cases.

While most counties in the state saw significant decreases in their COVID-19 case counts when moving into Phase 1 on May 15, both Montgomery and Prince George’s counties still had numbers that didn't support the decision to reopen.

On May 20, Elrich elaborated on those cases in the county versus state numbers, citing limited hospital capacity and growing testing capabilities.