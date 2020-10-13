Milk deliveries in DMV amid the pandemic? How you can find some nostalgia and social distance at the same time

The national trend is part of a booming home delivery industry and an increase in milk sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WASHINGTON — Bringing back the milkman? Yeah, at least for now!

Milk and dairy deliveries have been up in the United States and in other parts of the world amid people staying inside during the COVID-19 pandemic. Skipping on the go breakfasts due to the work from home life many have faced in 2020.

According to The Wall Street Journal, dairies in the US that once got rid of home milk deliveries have started back up doing so due to the pandemic. It comes as normal deliveries to schools, restaurants and other businesses stopped when things shut down earlier in 2020, changing their business model.

NPR did a report and interview about Southern Mountain Creamery in Frederick County, Maryland, who was delivering to almost 10,000 homes in April 2020 the height of the pandemic.

U.S. milk sales have been in free fall for decades as choices grew and consumers turned to soda, juices and plant-based alternatives like soy milk. Dean Foods, the nation’s biggest milk producer, filed for bankruptcy protection in November. Borden Dairy, another major producer, followed with its own bankruptcy in January.

But then came the coronavirus pandemic, and milk sales saw a sharp rise. Kids who were no longer having meals at school were drinking milk at home. Adults — no longer commuting — had time for a leisurely bowl of cereal. Many people were buying milk to bake and cook at home.