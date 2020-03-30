ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan issued a 'Stay at Home' order for the state of Maryland in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"We are no longer asking or suggesting for Marylanders to stay home. We are ordering them to do so," Hogan said during a news conference on Monday.

Here is a list of what's open, what will be closed and what you can legally leave your house to do:

What can I leave my house for?

Going to the grocery store to buy groceries or supplies for you and/or your household.

Engaging in activities that are essential for your health and safety of one's self, family, household members, pets, or livestock, including such things as seeking medical or behavioral health or emergency services, and obtaining medication or medical supplies.

Caring for a family member, friend, pet, or livestock in another household or location, including, transporting a family member, friend, pet, or livestock animal for essential health and safety activities and to obtain necessary supplies and services.

Traveling to and from an educational institution to receive meals or instructional materials for distance learning.

Engaging in outdoor exercises, such as walking, hiking, running, or biking while abiding by CDC social distancing guidelines.

Travel required by a law enforcement officer or court order.

Traveling to and from a federal, state, or local government building for a necessary purpose.

What's closed?

Curbside pickup at nonessential businesses is no longer allowed.

Day cares in the state of Maryland will be closed for those who are nonessential workers. During this State of Emergency, child care programs have been established by the State to serve only designated essential personnel.

Maryland schools

Senior centers

Recreational establishments

Campgrounds, with the exception to residents of recreational vehicles at campgrounds who genuinely have no other viable place of residence.

Malls

Fitness centers

Movie Theaters

Dine-in restaurants (takeout, drive-through and delivery only)

Public transportation (Except essential personnel)

Smoke and tobacco shops

What's open?

Only essential businesses are allowed to remain open in Maryland, and those businesses must make every effort to scale down their operations in order to reduce the number of required staff, to limit interactions with customers, and to institute telework for as much of the workforce as is practical.

Here is a list of those businesses considered essential and that will remain open:

Grocery stores and convenience stores

Restaurants with takeout, delivery or drive-thru

Gas stations

Pharmacies

Doctor's offices and hospitals

Auto Repair shops

Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry services

Janitorial firms

Building maintenance companies

Construction

Self-storage facilities

Internet & Phone companies

Law enforcement and fire department

Banks

Pet supply stores

Farms and Farmers Markets

Liquor stores

Here is the full list of essential businesses, as outlined by Maryland's Office of Legal Counsel

The Chemical Sector includes, but is not limited to:

i. Pharmaceutical manufacturers.

ii. Chemical manufacturers.

iii. Distributors of chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

The Commercial Facilities Sector includes, but is not limited to:

i. Lodging.

ii. Building and property maintenance companies, including without limitation plumbers, electricians, HVAC service companies, roofers, environmental services companies, exterminators, arborists, and landscapers.

iii. Janitorial firms.

iv. Companies that sell supplies and materials for maintenance of commercial and residential buildings, including “big box” home improvement supply stores, plumbing distributors, electrical distributors, and HVAC distributors.

v. Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry services.

vi. Commercial and residential construction companies.

vii. Self-storage facilities.

The Communications Sector includes, but is not limited to:

i. Broadcasting companies and stations.

ii. Cable TV companies.

iii. Telephone (cellular and landline) companies.

iv. Internet service providers.

The Critical Manufacturing Sector includes, but is not limited to, manufacturing of:

i. Steel, iron, and aluminum products.

ii. Engines, motors, turbines, generators, and power transmission equipment.

iii. Earth-moving, mining, agricultural, and construction equipment.

iv. Parts for water, electric, and telecommunications utility infrastructure.

v. Land, air, and water vehicles, and related parts.

vi. Medical equipment.

vii. Personal protective equipment.

viii. Cleaning and sanitation equipment and supplies.

The Defense Industrial Base Sector includes, but is not limited to:

i. Companies that research, develop, manufacture, or integrate weapons, defense, or intelligence systems or assets.

ii. Private contractors that support defense and intelligence agencies.

The Emergency Services Sector includes, but is not limited to:

i. Law enforcement.

ii. Emergency medical services.

iii. Emergency management.

iv. Fire and rescue services.

v. Private ambulance companies.

The Energy Sector includes, but is not limited to:

i. Companies engaged in electricity production (excluding hydroelectric and nuclear, which are included in other sectors).

ii. Companies engaged in the production, refining, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of oil, gas, and propane products, including gas stations and truck stops.

iii. Companies that provide utility maintenance services.

The Financial Services Sector includes, but is not limited to:

i. Banks and credit unions.

ii. Non-bank lenders.

iii. Payroll processing companies.

iv. Payment processing companies.

v. Armored car companies.

vi. Insurance companies.

vii. Securities and investment companies.

viii. Accounting and bookkeeping firms.

The Food and Agriculture Sector includes, but is not limited to:

i. Grocery stores.

ii. Farmers markets.

iii. Convenience stores.

iv. Alcoholic beverage stores and distributors, distilleries, and wineries.

v. Institutional food service and supply companies.

vi. Farms.

vii. Food manufacturing and processing.

viii. Pet supply stores.

ix. Veterinary hospitals, clinics, and kennels.

x. Companies that manufacture, maintain, and sell agricultural equipment.

xi. Companies that manufacture, or support the manufacturing of paper products.

Please note: Restaurants and bars are required to close except for carryout, delivery, and drive-through sales.

The Government Facilities Sector also encompasses private persons and entities that support the judicial system including, but not limited to:

i. Lawyers and law firms.

ii. Court reporters.

iii. Bail bondsmen.

The Healthcare and Public Health Sector includes, but is not limited to:

i. Hospitals.

ii. Healthcare systems and clinics.

iii. Offices of health care providers, including physicians, dentists, and pharmacists.

iv. Physical, occupation, and speech therapists.

v. Behavioral health facilities and professionals, including psychologists, mental health counselors, and substance abuse counselors

vi. Rehabilitation facilities.

vii. Diagnostic facilities, including radiology, imaging, and laboratory facilities.

viii. Health plans, payers, and billing companies.

ix. Funeral homes and crematoriums.

x. Senior living facilities, including independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing.

xi. Manufacturers and distributors of medical equipment and supplies.

xii. Medical cannabis growers, processors, and dispensaries.

xiii. Home health care companies.

xiv. Pharmacies.

The Information Technology Sector includes, but is not limited to:

i. Companies that design, develop, distribute, host, sell, and support information technology software and hardware.

ii. Companies that provide network routing, access, and configuration services.

The Transportation Systems Sector includes, but is not limited to:

i. Airlines and operators of commercial aircraft (manned and unmanned).

ii. Airports, air strips, heliports, and seaplane bases.

iii. Railroads.

iv. Motor carriers.

v. Carriers of marine freight, including ocean carriers and inland carriers.

vi. Marine, rail, truck, and intermodal terminals, and operators thereof.

vii. Stevedores, longshoremen, baggage handlers, and others who handle cargo at transportation hubs.

viii. Courier, package delivery, mail service, and mail management companies.

ix. Warehousing and distribution companies.

x. Pipeline owners, operators and maintenance companies.

xi. Lessors of transportation assets, including railcars and truck trailers.

xii. Companies that supply parts, or provide maintenance and repair services for transportation assets and infrastructure, including aircraft, marine vessels, locomotives, rail cars, trucks, buses, cars, heavy equipment, roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, air strips, marine terminals, railroads.

xiii. Automotive supply stores and repair shops.

The Water and Wastewater Systems Sector includes, but is not limited to:

i. Municipal, community, and other drinking water and wastewater systems and facilities.

ii. Well drillers.

iii. Companies that provide maintenance and inspection services for water and wastewater assets, including treatment works, residential water treatment systems, piping, pumps,

tanks, drains, conveyances, and monitoring systems.

iv. Water testing companies.

Supporting Firms. The federal critical infrastructure sectors include firms providing the following to any other business, organization, or facility included in the federal critical infrastructure sectors:

i. Staffing and/or payroll services.

ii. Essential raw materials, products, or services.

Additional Businesses, Organizations, and Facilities That May Remain Open

a. Businesses and institutions involved in the research and development, manufacture, distribution, warehousing, and supplying of (i) pharmaceuticals; (ii) biotechnology therapies; and (iii) medical devices, diagnostics, equipment, and services.

b. Auto and truck dealerships.

c. Bicycle shops.

d. Private security firms.

f. Companies providing moving and storage of household items.

g. Printers and sign shops.

h. Companies and organizations providing support for persons with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

i. Engineering, surveying, architectural, and interior design firms.

j. Title companies.

k. Motorcycle parts stores and repair shops.

l. Companies that provide portable tents, portable flooring, portable lighting, portable toilets, portable hand-washing stations, portable HVAC and other related equipment.

m. Companies that rent tools and/or equipment.

2. Higher Education Institutions. The Order does not require colleges and universities that provide on-campus housing to displace students remaining in dormitories who have no other reasonably accessible place of residence, e.g., international students who are unable to return home due to travel restrictions, or students who are otherwise homeless.

