WASHINGTON — Maryland is set to recieve at least $2.3 billion in relief from the $2.2 trillion package passed by Congress in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, according to U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, both Democrats from Maryland.

In addition, another $4.7 billion is likely to flow into the hands of consumers through direct relief payments to taxpayers, according to Cardin's staff.

The state and local stabilization funds Maryland will receive can go to necessary state expenditures for responding to the coronavirus that were unanticipated in the latest state budget.

This does not include funds that city, county and local governments can recieve by applying to a wide array of new federal relief grant programs.

Highlights include $645 million to support to transit systems like WMATA, Amtrak and airports to cover losses.

As of Thursday evening, the State of Maryland had reported 580 cases of the coronavirus, resulting in 132 hospitalizations and at least four deaths.

Gov. Larry Hogan has issued an executive order to close all non-essential businesses and facilities in the state to help save lives from the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Hogan said his decision to shut down businesses is in an effort to limit day-to-day interactions and to encourage social distancing.

The types of businesses that will stay open include health care, food, energy, public works, defense, law enforcement, transportation, financial services, water, and waste.

A shelter in place won't be put in effect in Maryland, and people won't be forced to stay home, but Hogan encouraged residents not to leave home unless they have an essential reason.

