BOWIE, Md. — Five patients at the Larkin Chase Care and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson told WUSA9 the facility has been taking extra precautions against the virus since March, including enhanced employee and patient screening. The facility has also restricted patients to their rooms and employees have been conducting temperature and symptom screenings three times a day.

Visitors to the facility have been restricted to video conference visits.

"At this time, our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our patients, residents and staff. Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by COVID-19," spokesperson Lori Mayer said in an email.

Mayer said the facility is in contact with patients, residents and families, and has begun daily video conference calls.

All employees are wearing masks and have begun increased surface cleaning and quarantining certain employees to minimize the spread of the virus inside the facility.

"We are doing everything possible to minimize any additional cases at our center," Mayer said.

There are at least 10 nursing homes that have been affected by the virus in Montgomery County alone.

Additional details about the cases at the Larkin Center have not yet been released.

