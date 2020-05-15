'We want to make sure our clients feel safe coming into the store' | Maryland business owners prep for reopening

According to Governor Larry Hogan's order, businesses can open Friday, May 15 after 5 p.m.

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Business owners in Carroll County are anxious to hang "open" signs on their doors, but they know reopening is more than just turning the key. Doris Dower, co-owner of “Love it at Stella’s Bridal” in downtown Westminster, says she's planning to open Monday.

“We have to disinfect all hard surfaces or any area that is touched often," she said. "We’re not going to be taking any cash, so we have to decide how we will take those payments. I also need at least two, maybe three, people that can quickly steam those gowns for the next person that wants to try them on. So, it's not going to be as smooth and as it was before. I hope it's as efficient and as safe as it can be."

The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce put a video together to showcase their local businesses. Mike McMullin, chamber president, said he believes this phase one reopening is a good way for owners to prep for what he said is "the new way of doing business."

“If you can have the larger box stores open, you can have the mom and pop stores open," McMullin said. "Those folks know what they’re doing to keep masks on and keep folks six-feet apart."

When asked if a return to business was worth it, Dower said absolutely.