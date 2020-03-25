WASHINGTON — A man has been reportedly shot between 4th Street and M Street, Southwest, near a Safeway and Metro station in the District.

The man has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to a D.C. hospital, police said in a statement to WUSA9.

Police are looking for a suspect, who the department described in a tweet as a man of light-dark complexion who is 5'2'', is of medium build, dreadlocks, wearing all black, least seen westbound toward 6th Street Southwest.

If you have any information that can help D.C. Police, you can reach out to the department by calling: 202-727-9099.

RELATED: DC-area grocery stores are protecting you from the coronavirus, including a change in hours. Here's how

RELATED: Virginia coronavirus updates: 12 deaths, nearly 400 cases

RELATED: DC coronavirus updates: Mayor Bowser closes nonessential businesses as DC nears 200 coronavirus cases

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.