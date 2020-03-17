SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam did not join Maryland and DC leaders in ordering restaurants to close Tuesday to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Instead, he urged owners to make the right choice for the community.

The lack of a mandate has forced restaurant owners like Jerry Young to make tough choices.

“I think it’s partly our responsibility to make some logical and common-sense decisions about letting customers come into the restaurant," Young said. "First and foremost we want to make sure that our customers are safe, so that’s why we’ve decided to transition to carryout and online services, just to be super cautious.”

So, Young said they're shutting down the dining room and switching solely to takeout and delivery starting Tuesday at 5 p.m.

“This is unprecedented the situation that we’re in," he said. "I certainly didn’t imagine anything like this in my lifetime.”

Young opened Della J's Delectables in Springfield, Virginia in 2017. He said they have built a sizeable following, but that hasn't kept them immune from the coronavirus-related self-quarantines.

He said last Friday, they had seen a 20% drop in business, and it has only gotten worse. Even takeout orders are tapering off, he said.

“I can’t sustain the business if I don’t have the revenue coming in obviously, and what about my workers? What am I going to do?" Young said. "I still have to have someone here if I’m doing carryout and delivery.”

He said he won't be able to pay them their full wage, but he's trying to figure out how to offer enough for them to get by. At the same time, he's calling his lenders and landlord to see if he can get any leeway for the next month or so.

Governor Northam said owners can contact the Employment Commission for help, but Young said he still does not feel like he has clarity on the best resources available to survive indefinitely.

“Things like gas company, power company, are we going to get some kind of direction from someone in regards to as far as what the options are for us as a business?” Young asked.

Loyal customers, like Rufus Littlejohn, have pledged to continue ordering from Della J's.

"I was going to come no matter what, to support the local businessman, friend of mine," Littlejohn said.

But, Young doesn't think that will be enough to sustain them.

“It’s really day by day, hour by hour," he said.

Other Fairfax County restaurants said they would also be switching to takeout and delivery orders. Some told WUSA 9 that they would not be closing until it was mandatory.

