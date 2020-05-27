Loudoun County Schools to perform in-person graduation for high school seniors

LCPS high schoolers who are graduating will have ceremonies between June 2 and June 10.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — After seeing a clear desire from many Loudoun County Public School families with seniors to have in-person graduations, LCPS said it will hold them.

LCPS graduates from one of the district's 16 high schools will have ceremonies between June 2 and June 10.

Before the announcement, LCPS recently participate in May's "Light Up The Night," which honored the Class of 2020.

The specifics on how families and students will be able to do in-person graduation include schools setting up a stage for students to receive their diploma and have a photo opportunity in the school(s) auditorium, stadium or in front of the school(s). At the graduation setup, students will also hear their names called.

Graduates may have their families in attendance, but it can only be up to six people. With this, LCPS is assuring that is will take the required social distancing requirements into consideration.

Loudoun County Public Schools is the third-largest school system in Virginia. This school year, LCPS are educating more than 83,000 students in 94 schools.

In 2019, the average SAT Total for LCPS students was 1180, and the average ACT Composite was 25.0. 67 percent of 2019 graduates planned on attending a four-year college after graduation. 2019 also saw a 94.7 percent on-time graduation for the district.