LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — An unidentified Loudoun County Public School employee who participated in the Chromebook distribution program at Madison’s Trust Elementary School has tested positive for coronavirus, school officials said.

LCPS Superintendent Eric Williams sent a message to the Loudoun community to let them know the staff member last worked at Madison’s Trust on Tuesday, March 31, and began exhibiting symptoms on Thursday, April 2. He emphasized that social distancing protocols were followed throughout the Chromebook distribution process. The laptops were handed out to ensure all students had access to distance learning, while schools were closed.

"The staff member is currently self-isolating, and we wish them a swift and complete recovery," Williams said.

The case marks the 12th LCPS employee to have contracted the virus. The county currently has 130 cases of coronavirus.

Williams said that LCPS is working with the Loudoun County Health Department to see if other school employees had close contact with the employee, but that at the moment, none have been identified.

An LCPS employee who helped deliver meals to 11 schools in the Potomac Falls region --including elementary, middle and high schools -- also tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member delivered meals at these schools

Potomac Falls and Dominion High Schools

Seneca Ridge and River Bend Middle Schools

Lowes Island, Meadowland, Potowmack, Horizon, Countryside, Algonkian and Sugarland elementary schools

