WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Lines for free groceries and vouchers stretched for hundreds of yards at multiple Megamart stores in Maryland and Virginia on Friday, not only bringing up social distancing concerns during the spread of coronavirus, but also showing the need for food during the economic downturn.

Food banks in the region have dealt with huge increases in the number of people needing help. According to the Capital Area Food Bank, the amount of people coming in for food at their nonprofit partners has soared 30%-400% during the spread of the virus. Calls to its Hunger Lifeline, which people can call to receive free food, have tripled over the last few weeks.

RELATED: Huge lines form outside of Megamart grocery stores

WATCH LIVE: Huge lines form outside of Megamart grocery stores TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Hundreds of people were seen lined up outside Megamart grocery store locations for a grocery giveaway the chain was hosting. Dozens of people were seen wrapped around a strip mall in Takoma Park. Dozens more in a circle around the Rockville location.

A spokesman added that retail food donations, which normally can be responsible for millions of dollars in help, have dropped 75% during the spread of coronavirus. As a result, the food bank had to purchase 45 truckloads of food in April. The amount represents more than the group normally needs to purchase in a year.

Following the scenes that emerged from Megamart stores on Friday, Thrive DC, a nonprofit working to end homelessness, said that the long lines were not a shock.

"It demonstrates how desperate people are right now," Executive Director Alicia Horton said. "I think people are fearful. They don’t know how long this is going to last."

Huge Lines form outside Mega Mart, breaking social distancing guidelines Mega Mart lines break social distancing guidelines for grocery giveaway in Takoma Park Mega Mart lines break social distancing guidelines for grocery giveaway in Takoma Park Mega Mart lines break social distancing guidelines for grocery giveaway in Takoma Park Mega Mart lines break social distancing guidelines for grocery giveaway Mega Mart lines break social distancing guidelines for grocery giveaway in Takoma Park Mega Mart lines break social distancing guidelines for grocery giveaway in Takoma Park Mega Mart lines break social distancing guidelines for grocery giveaway in Takoma Park Mega Mart lines break social distancing guidelines for grocery giveaway in Arlington Rockville Mega Mart sees long lines outside for grocery giveaway Rockville Mega Mart sees long lines outside for grocery giveaway Rockville Mega Mart sees long lines outside for grocery giveaway



For Horton, the need for help highlighted a real issue many people are experiencing now.

"I hear people talk about the difficulties of staying home but I think there’s a whole other level of need and despair," she said. "This kind of display is evidence of how people are suffering."

Moving forward, she said the need for assistance could grow with the spread of coronavirus still facing an uncertain end.

"As people lose their jobs, their incomes or savings begin to dwindle," she said. "I think they’re looking for opportunities to help themselves and their families."

RELATED: Refugee chefs cook up meals for community members during pandemic

RELATED: INTERACTIVE MAP: Where to find fresh produce, seafood and farmers markets in Maryland

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.